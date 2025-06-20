Wall Charger, Now 23% Off

Looking to optimize your charging setup? The Wall Charger, Surge Protector, QINLIANF 5 Outlet Extender with 4 USB Charging Ports could be the perfect solution for you. On sale now at a 23% discount on Amazon, this multifaceted device offers an exceptional blend of convenience and functionality that makes it ideal for home, travel, and office settings. Don't miss out on the opportunity to snag this versatile extender at a reduced price.

Why consider purchasing the QINLIANF 5 Outlet Extender today? For starters, its dual function as both a wall charger and a surge protector means it combines essential safety with practical utility. Featuring five AC outlets across three sides and four USB ports (including a USB-C), this product allows you to power multiple devices simultaneously. The 2.1-inch spacing between the AC outlets also accommodates bulkier plugs that can often cause spacing issues with more conventional adapters.

See it for $9.99 at Amazon One standout feature of the Wall Charger, Surge Protector is its smart charging technology. Each USB-A port provides up to 5V/2.4A, while the USB-C port offers up to 5V/3A. Although the USB-C port does not support Quick Charger 3.0, its smart technology effectively determines the optimal charging speed for any connected device.

Moreover, the surge protector circuit is designed with three complementary levels - TVS, MOV, and GDT - providing a minimum energy absorption capacity of 1680J. This advanced design delivers superior protection for your connected devices, offering a significant improvement over traditional single-level MOV circuits.

Ease of use is further enhanced by the secure wall-mounting feature, tailored specifically for duplex outlets. Simply plug in and use the screw mechanism to securely fasten the unit to the wall. A thoughtful groove design at the back ensures a flush fit against the wall, contributing to a neat and organized charging area.

Another compelling reason to invest in the QINLIANF 5 Outlet Extender is the robust after-sale service. With ETL certification and reliable customer support available within 24 hours, you can confidently make your purchase. The product also comes with a 30-day return policy and a 12-month warranty, providing added peace of mind.

In summary, the Wall Charger, Surge Protector, QINLIANF 5 Outlet Extender with 4 USB Charging Ports offers a rich set of features designed to enhance your daily life. Whether you require effective surge protection, need to charge multiple devices, or seek a secure, space-efficient charging solution, this product covers all bases. Visit Amazon today to take advantage of the limited-time discount and elevate your charging game.

See it for $9.99 at Amazon This article was generated by an AI engine which may produce inaccurate information.