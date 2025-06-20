Metro by T-Mobile Is Giving Customers Next-Level Connectivity and Brag-Worthy Benefits

Hey, we get it. Budgets are tight. Low-rise jeans are coming back, which is likely a recession indicator. The fact is, we have less money to spend but still need to pay the bills, which only seem to be on the rise (unlike our jeans). Metro by T-Mobile is flipping the script with some affordable options when it comes to family or individual phone plans. Metro is looking out for the working-class families and gig workers with an offering of four different plans built to provide you with flexibility and value no matter where you’re at.

Metro Starter offers you four lines at just $25 per line with autopay. You’ll get unlimited talk, text, and 10GB of high-speed data, plus a free phone without a need to port a number.

Metro Starter Plus is just a $40 flat rate with no autopay or hidden fees. You’ll get a free 5G phone when bringing over your current number and you’ll get unlimited talk, text and 5G data.

Metro Flex Unlimited is just $30 per line for four lines with autopa,y and that’ll get you unlimited talk, text, and data. You can also use 8GB of hotspot data. You’ll get a free phone with annual upgrades when trading in your old one. Plus, you’ll receive 100GB of Google One.

Metro Flex Unlimited Plus adds over $250 in value at a $10 per month lower price. It includes everything Metro Flex Unlimited does, and you’ll also get an Amazon Prime Membership, 25GB hotspot data, HD streaming, the ability to connect tablets and smartwatches over cellular data at just $5 a month per device, and unlimited texting in over 210 countries.