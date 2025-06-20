Lululemon's "We Made Too Much" Sale is Officially On

If you love Lululemon’s performance wear but not the price tag, this is your chance to save. The “We Made Too Much” sale is packed with markdowns on activewear, everyday essentials, and seasonal standouts for both men and women. You don’t need a coupon and there’s no expiration date, just rotating deals on Lululemon favorites while supplies last. And you shop the section right now. Here’s why it’s worth checking out today (and bookmarking for later).

Men’s Deals: Tees, Shorts, Joggers & More

From training shorts to everyday joggers, sweat-wicking tees to sleek commuter wear, the men’s “We Made Too Much” section is stocked with top-selling Lululemon gear at rare discounts. Whether you’re looking to level up your gym fit or just want more breathable options for summer, there are serious steals here—sometimes up to 50% off. But inventory moves fast, so if you see your size, don’t wait.

Women’s Deals: Leggings, Bras, Outerwear & More

The women’s “We Made Too Much” section is a hidden gem for scoring fan-favorite Align leggings, high-support sports bras, lightweight jackets, and more at rare markdowns. Whether you’re refreshing your yoga wardrobe or need a comfortable everyday layer, these deals are some of the best ways to score premium Lululemon pieces without the premium price.

There’s no official end date for these offers, as Lululemon refreshes the “We Made Too Much” sale section regularly—so check back often for new finds and fast-moving deals. Once something’s gone, it’s gone for good.