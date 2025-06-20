Logo
Surprise! Wayfair's Four Day Flash Sale Can Save You Up To 70% On Best Sellers

Save up to 70% on great indoor and outdoor furniture, decor, and more, but only for a few days.

ByMike Fazioli
Wayfair has kicked the spring sale season into high gear with a massive clearance event, with deals of up to 70% off indoor and outdoor home goods, running for only one more day. There are huge deals to score on nearly everything you need for a Summer refresh, so run to Wayfair and see what you can grab.

Select home goods and furniture | up to 70% off | Wayfair

Area rugs for both indoor and out are up to 70% off during this huge event. Outdoor furniture and outdoor lighting and decor are up to 50% off, just in time to get your deck or patio ready for the summer. If you’re looking for big savings on big-ticket indoor home goods, you can take up to 40% on appliances, and up to 50% on mattresses. It’s four days of huge deals at Wayfair during the Four Day Flash Sale event, so get a jump on the rest of the crowd and check it out now.

Buy now at Wayfair

