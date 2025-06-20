Logo
Keep Your Eyes On the Road With 20% Off This Great Glare Guard

Stop squinting and be a safer and more comfortable driver even without sunglasses.

ByMike Fazioli
How is it that the sun always manages to find that spot just below or to the side of your car’s sun visor? It’s highly annoying, but worse still, it can impair your vision and be seriously unsafe. The Glare Guard sun visor helps eliminate those moments and makes you a more comfortable and safer driver, and it’s on sale for $27 right now — 20% off its regular price.

Glare Guard sun visor | $27 | Save 20%

The Glare Guard contains a polarized film which blocks up to 99.9% of UVA and UVB rays while eliminating those dangerous glares that can blind you while driving. It’s also amazingly easy to install — just slide it onto your car’s built-in visor and hook the velcro straps around the car’s visor. If you want to move it to another car or to your car’s other visor, it’s easy to remove and reinstall. The Glare Guard is the fast, easy, inexpensive, and effective way to avoid annoying and dangerous sun glares, and it’s on sale right now for 20% off.

