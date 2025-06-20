Logo
Sports & Fitness

Play The Perfect Game This Spring With Flightpath Golf Tees

Flightpath golf tees can help you improve distance and precision with every game.

ByBrittany Vincent and Mike Fazioli
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

If you’re an avid golfer, you’re probably always looking for a way to play a better game. While practice of course makes perfect, equipment helps, too. If you aren’t playing with the best you can get, you still might not see the kind of improvements you’re looking for. That’s where Flightpath Golf Tees come in. These impact-resistant, polycarbonate tees are designed to last while they help you hit further, straighter, and make your first shot the best shot. They’ll help improve your game even if your form isn’t the best.

Suggested Reading

Gear Up For Summer With Up To 45% Off At Nike
Dish Drying Rack, Now 30% Off
Make Summer Music Memories With Cycling Frog THC Seltzer

Golf Tees | Starting at $20 | Flightpath

Related Content

Claim Your Free Can of Cycling Frog THC &amp; CBD Seltzer
Get a Full Year of AARP Membership for Just $15 — Including a Free Gift

You can try out your first 8-pack set of tees for just $20 at Flightpath, which is norall $25 right now, or opt for the buy 2, get 1 free deal where you can get a set of three packs for just $50, down from $75. Your third option is to get five boxes with a buy 3, get 2 deal for just $75, down from $125. Whatever you choose, get ready to play one of the best games of golf you ever have. It’s going to be a game-changer for sure. Bu act quickly, because this sale won’t last long.

Buy at Flightpath

📬 Sign up for Kinja Deals

Here's your one-stop shop for the best deals of the day. Sign up now for the free newsletter!