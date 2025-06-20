Logo
Scratch That Warhammer 40K Itch With This Month's Humble Choice Bundle

This great new subscription service gives you a mix of games and a discount on hot new releases.

ByMike Fazioli and Brittany Vincent
There are great subscription box services for everything these days, from dog food to robots. But video games? Humble Choice doesn’t come in a box — it’s even better since it comes as instant downloads, and it’s your ticket to a curated selection of great PC games every month, and a portion of your membership supports charity. This June, you can snag fan favorites like Warhammer 40K: Boltgun or indie gems like Tchia, which are sure to keep you entertained all month long.

Humble Choice | $12 per month | Humble Bundle

Humble Bundle is known for its massive selection of downloadable PC games, and for having raised over a quarter of a billion dollars for charity since 2010. And they are now unveiling their Humble Choice subscription service, where for just $12 per month you get a curated mix of PC games. You can skip any month you like, and you can cancel anytime. On top of that you get a 20% discount in the Humble Bundle online store, which you can use on the hottest new PC game releases.

If you want to add a ton of new games to your collection, this is the perfect way to do so without worrying about spending too much money. So dive in, pony up your $12 per month, and see what kind of cool things you can rack up!

