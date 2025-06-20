Learn That Language You've Had Your Eye On With a Lifetime Subscription to Babbel for 78% Off

If you’ve ever wanted to learn another language, put down the textbooks and podcasts. Babbel is where it’s at. The service is currently offering a lifetime subscription for only $130 with code LEARN40, and that means you can get your learn on with a variety of languages for less than the price of one in-person course! Babbel offers fourteen different languages; Spanish, German, Italian, French, Portuguese, Swedish, Turkish, Dutch, Polish, Indonesian, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, and English. It’s the perfect solution to seeking a real-life class or putting down money on pricey classes that you may or may not benefit from. This way, you get multiple options. If the language you had your heart set on doesn’t work out, just move on to another one!



And don’t forget, this is a lifetime subscription. That means you may be able to look forward to additional languages as Babbel adds more over the years. Whatever the case may be, you can rest assured that you have all the tools you need to learn a new language in a variety of situations since you grabbed this deal. But be quick, because this sale is set to end soon!

Buy for $130 at StackSocial This story was originally published by Joe Tilleli on 09/03/2021 and updated with new information on 06/27/2023. This story was updated again by Brittany Vincent on 07/14/2023, by Riley Blackwell on 11/13/23, and by Brittany Vincent on 12/4/2023, 12/27/23, and 1/8/2023 and by Emily Knepp on 1/22/24, 2/5/24, 2/15/24, 3/12/24, 3/24/24, 5/24/24 and 7/2/24.

