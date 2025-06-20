Logo
Say Goodbye To Sleepless Nights With 50% Off a New Nectar Mattress

Save up to 50% on a mattress and accessories that fit your lifestyle and stay cozied up this season.

Brittany Vincent
Looking to upgrade your sleep setup without breaking the bank? The Nectar Early 4th of July Sale is here, with some of the deepest discounts we’ve seen on their popular memory foam mattresses and sleep bundles. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to invest in better sleep, these prices make it a particularly compelling moment to take the plunge.

Nectar Early 4th of July Sale | Nectar

Right now, Nectar is offering up to 50% off mattresses and up to 66% off bundles as a 4th of July sneak peek. Let’s break down some of the standout deals.

Nectar Mattresses | Nectar 

The original Nectar Memory Foam Mattress starts at just $349 (originally $1,081), marking a significant $732 discount. This 12-inch mattress features the brand’s signature pressure-relieving memory foam and cooling technology, making it a solid choice for most sleeping styles.

Nectar Bundles | Nectar

If you’re looking for a complete sleep setup, the Foundation Bundle offers exceptional value at $518 (originally $1,026), including a mattress, foundation frame, and a 6-piece bedding bundle - a 50% savings. For those wanting more features, the Adjustable Bundle Set is marked down to $1,248 (from $1,786), including their premium adjustable base frame.

Each purchase comes with Nectar’s generous policies: a 365-night home trial, forever warranty, free shipping and returns, and a 30-day price match guarantee. This gives you plenty of time to ensure your new mattress is the right fit. And who could say no to taking a mattress for a test drive, anyway?

For those who’ve been holding off on a mattress upgrade, these discounts represent some of the best values we’ve seen from Nectar. Just remember that while Nectar runs sales fairly regularly, the depth of these discounts and bundle offerings make this summer sale particularly noteworthy.

