The Bissell Little Green Cleaner Is Back To Prime Day Prices For a Limited Time

The Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner is Just $88, but you have to hurry.

ByErin O'Brien
How do we know this vacuum deal is one to move on right this second? Because during last year’s Prime Day the Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner sold clean out. It’s back right now for only $88 — one of the best deals available this week — but you’d better hurry.


Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner | $88 | Walmart

Great for pet-owners, this machine lifts dry and wet messes away with strong suction. The set includes multiple tools, like the “HydroRinse Self-Cleaning Tool” that cleans your machine between uses, and the “Tough Stain Tool” that kicks difficult stains out of the house. The reviews for this are graphic—we’re moving away from messes with the Bissell, ya’ll—but user Bling notes that their rug “is now bright white, smells are gone and it looks like new. Couldn’t believe how dirty the water was because the rug didn’t ‘look’ dirty.” Turns out, you never know what messes you’re missing.


Shop now at Walmart

