Get 6 Months of Prescription Hair Growth With Happy Head for $59/Month -- And Some Free Gifts
If you're ready to start your hair regrowth journey, turn to Happy Head!
If you’ve been thinking about doing something serious for your hair, now’s the time to take the first step. Happy Head, the dermatologist-designed hair growth brand, is offering new subscribers a limited-time deal: 6 months of prescription-strength treatment for just $59/month—plus you’ll get 2 free gifts with your first delivery.
Suggested Reading
Related Content
This offer includes your choice of Happy Head’s customizable topical formula or their convenient SuperCapsule, both packed with some of the strongest FDA-approved hair growth ingredients available. Unlike many over-the-counter options, Happy Head treatments are prescribed by board-certified dermatologists who tailor your formula to fit your unique needs and adjust it over time as needed.
As part of your subscription, you’ll get a free online consultation, access to your dermatologist for ongoing check-ins, and discreet shipping right to your door. With this offer, you’ll also get a free dermaroller (to stimulate hair growth through micro-needling) and hair supplements—all included in your first month’s delivery to help you jump-start your results.
Whether you’re dealing with thinning hair, early signs of balding, or just want to maintain what you’ve got, Happy Head delivers a powerful solution backed by medical expertise. And because it’s 100% online, it’s easy to get started, no appointments or pharmacy visits required.
It’s a great time to join in, so be sure to lock your membership in for this price.