Finally, A Flash Drive That Works With All Your Devices, Now $40 Off

Take your things with you everywhere you go, with plenty of storage space to hold all your data.

ByBrittany Vincent
Need serious storage on the go? This 1TB flash drive with both USB-C and USB-A 3.2 ports is now $70 - that’s $40 off the regular $110 price - is on sale at StackSocial right now.

The dual-interface design means you can connect to practically any device, from the latest iPhone 15 and iPads to laptops, Android phones, car stereos, and smart TVs. With 20-30MB/S read/write speeds, it handles everything from work documents to 4K videos without breaking a sweat.

Dual USB-C + USB-A 3.2 High Speed Flash Drive (1TB) | $70 | StackSocial

Built for daily use, the aluminum body is waterproof, dust-proof, and drop-resistant. At a little under 4 ounces, it’s light enough to carry anywhere but tough enough to trust with your important files. The sleek silver design looks professional while providing serious protection.

No need to mess with apps or drivers. Just plug and play with any compatible device. Whether you’re backing up important files, transferring photos and videos, or need extra storage for your phone, this drive handles it all. At $70, you’re getting a premium 1TB storage solution that works across all your devices. Don’t miss out before this deal goes kaput.

Buy for $70 at StackSocial

