Enjoy 30% off Your First Order of Kind Oasis THC & CBD Gummies & Seltzers

With all of its associated health implications, an increasing number of individuals are exploring alternatives to alcohol. This cultural shift toward mindful consumption has led to all sorts of new Delta 9 THC and CBD products that can replace a bottle of beer or shots at the bar. Kind Oasis is at the forefront of this move within the social landscape with an assortment of chocolates, gummies, syrups, and seltzers.

Right now, Kind Oasis is running a promotion in which you can save 30% off your first order when you sign up to learn more.

The THC seltzers have become a new favorite vice. They come with varying levels of strength in a variety of tasty flavors. Not sure what to get? Go with the sampler bundle which includes Lemon Fader, Paradise Punch, Ice Ice Berry, and Cranberry Old Fashioned—all ranging between 2.5mg and 10mg. Or enjoy yourself the Straw-Kiwi Kush which are relaxing 25mg each.

While the seltzers are fun, the gummies are still most tried-and-true in my opinion for regular use. They are vegan and handcrafted in small batches for strict quality control so you can always expect the same high with each one. Tons of great flavors are available.

Enjoy 30% off your first order today.