Discover Samsung Monitor Sale: Save Up to 30% on High-End Displays Through June

If you've had your eye on a new monitor for a while, save some cash with Samsung.

ByBrittany Vincent
If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your monitor setup, now’s the time to make it happen. Samsung is running a limited-time sale through June 9, offering up to 30% off on some of its most popular and premium monitors. Whether you’re looking for a cutting-edge gaming display or a sleek, all-in-one smart monitor, these deals hit the sweet spot between performance and price.

Discover Samsung Monitor Sale | Samsung

One of the highlights of the sale is the 49-inch Odyssey QD-OLED G9, a curved ultrawide built for serious gamers. It features dual QHD resolution, a blazing-fast 240Hz refresh rate, near-instant 0.03ms response time, and G-Sync compatibility. This is a top-tier display for anyone who wants maximum immersion and razor-sharp responsiveness. Plus, the glare-free screen is a nice touch, especially if you’re gaming during the day.

Another standout is the 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8, one of Samsung’s most powerful 4K monitors to date. It also clocks in at 240Hz with a 1ms response time, making it a beast for high-frame-rate gaming, but it also supports Quantum HDR2000 for incredibly deep contrast and bright highlights. If you’re looking for a 4K monitor that does it all, this is it.

For a more versatile, everyday setup, the 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 is also part of the sale. It’s a 4K UHD display with built-in streaming TV apps, built-in speakers, USB-C support, and even a SlimFit camera for video calls. It’s a great pick for anyone who wants a monitor that doubles as an entertainment hub.

These discounts won’t last long, and Samsung gear tends to sell out quickly when it’s marked down. Whether you’re building a battle station or just need a reliable monitor for work and play, this is a great time to invest in a high-quality display for less.

