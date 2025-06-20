Logo
Clean Any Screen or Lens With the Infinitely Reuseable WaterBear Screen Cleaner

Attach this small wonder to your phone and use it for a sparkling clean in just seconds.

ByBrittany Vincent
If you find that your phone screen, monitor, or glasses get filthy with gunk or dirt too often, you probably have tons of cleaning cloths and other ways to scrub each one until it’s sparkling again. But you can lose those cloths, and sometimes they aren’t even that effective, anyway. Try something new with WaterBear, the tiny patch that does it all. Stick one onto the back of your phone, camera, glasses case, or wherever you think it might come in handy. Then just peel off the WaterBear patch, clean your screen or lenses, and put it back for the next cleaning session. Super simple, easy, and affordable!

Buy 2 Get 1 Free | $50 | WaterBear

Right now, you can get this space-age cleaning solution for just $50 when you buy 2 and get 1 free. That’s three WaterBear patches that you can stick and peel off anywhere you need it for the sake of convenience. It will never scratch, it’ll stay where you stick it, and the nano-carbon patch will never get un-sticky. So if you’re tired of having to hold on to cleaning cloths, sprays, or other cleaning methods, grab your WaterBear today. You’ll be glad that you did!

See at WaterBear

