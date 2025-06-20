Charge Your Apple Watch and iPhone With One Device for $20

I’m sick of having so many cables running across my desk and nightstand to charge all my stuff. We’ve got our phones, our watches, our headphones... there are just too many things with batteries in that clutter up my space with their chargers. That’s why folks like me are over the moon when they can find a solid all-in-one charger that can eliminate these cables everywhere.

This minimalist magnetic charger works with the Apple Watch and any USB-C phone. It’s compact and holds up to 2,000mAh to help provide an extra bit of juice while you’re out and about in need of charging your dying devices. It’s smaller than a car key fob and can easily attach to your keychain so you always have it with you for any flight, road trip, or daily carry. No cables, no trouble.

The charger is available in your choice of white or black. Both versions are currently on sale over at StackSocial. Normally priced at $60, they’re currently 66% off—bringing the price down to just $20 for a limited time.