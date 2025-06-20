Calpak's 4th of July Are Here — Take Up to 60% Off Travel Must-Haves

If a summer getaway is on your calendar—or you’re just looking to finally retire that beat-up suitcase—Calpak’s 4th of July sale section is your perfect excuse to upgrade your travel gear. For a limited time, the beloved travel brand is offering up to 60% off a wide selection of luggage, bags, and accessories that balance style, durability, and function.

This isn’t just leftover stock or odd colors—fan-favorite items are included in the markdowns. Shoppers can score major savings on bestsellers like Calpak’s sleek luggage sets, minimalist carry-ons, expandable duffels, and backpacks built to keep you organized on the go. Whether you’re heading to the beach, flying cross-country, or just commuting in style, Calpak’s thoughtfully designed pieces make traveling smoother and more stylish.

Everything is made with quality materials and modern details—think water-resistant finishes, smooth-gliding spinner wheels, TSA-friendly locks, and compartments that actually make sense. You can also find discounted travel accessories like packing cubes, toiletry bags, tech organizers, and more to keep your stuff neat while you’re in transit.

No promo code is needed for this one—just shop directly through the sale page and the discounts are automatically applied. With markdowns this deep, popular styles and colors won’t stick around long. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or picking up a gift for a future jet-setter, these deals make it easy to travel smarter and in style.