Buy Office Home & Business 2024 Once and Own It For Life

The days of choosing between huge upfront fees, upgrade fees from lite versions, or endless auto-pay subscriptions to use Microsoft Office are over. A lifetime license to Microsoft Office Home & Business 2024, with full versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote, is just $160 at StackSocial — 36% off the regular $250 price. This is a one-time digital download for either Mac or PC, without the subscription fees that come with Microsoft 365.

There is no substitute for the Microsoft Office suite of productivity apps, and these are the most up-to-date versions of the four most popular ones — Word for writing, Excel for spreadsheets and data crunching, Outlook for email and scheduling, PowerPoint for presentations, and OneNote for note taking. This one-time lifetime purchase also includes software and feature updates that Microsoft pushes out for automatic downloads. For just $160 you get a lifetime of productivity thanks to this great StackSocial deal.