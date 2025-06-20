Authentic Sony Earbuds With All-Day Battery Power Are Just $35

Anyone who’s been in the market for new wireless earbuds knows how crazy it’s gotten lately. It seems like the competition is constantly escalating, but the prices aren’t coming down at all, and who know when or how potential tariffs will send them soaring even higher. Here’s a modest proposal: A pair of Grade A refurbished Sony WF-C510 True Wireless Earbuds from StackSocial, in white or black, for just $35. They come with multipoint connection so you can pair two Bluetooth devices at the same time, up to 22 hours of listening time on a single charge, EQ customization, and far more features and perks than a pair of $35 earbuds should.