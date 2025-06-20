Logo
Allergy Season Is Here. The Uvlizer Lamp Is Your Secret Weapon

Eradicate 99.9% of dust mites, mold, and allergens with a powerful UV light that also looks good in your home.

ByMike Fazioli
It’s always nice to see the plants and flowers and trees wake up from their winter slumber, but with spring comes allergies and potentially weeks of hacking, sneezing, and worse. Keeping your area free from dust mites and mold is the way to beat allergy symptoms, and the Uvlizer UVO254 lamp can eliminate 99.9% of those triggers. This revolutionary device is 20% off right now, selling for just $64. 

Uvlizer UVO254 | $64

The Uvlizer combines UVC light and ozone, two of the most effective tools against dust mites and mold, and allergens, and delivers whole-room removal of up to 99.9% of those allergy triggers. The Uvlizer works silently, and the design of the light along with the UV color makes it an attractive addition to any room. It also removes odors, and unlike loud air purifiers and vacuums, the Uvlizer never needs any maintenance — no filters or other parts to replace. Stay one step ahead of allergy season with the Uvlizer, on sale now for just $64.

Shop Uvlizer

