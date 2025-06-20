Logo
Entertainment

A New LEGO Kit for Father's Day Will Bring Out Dad's Inner Kid

Dads of all ages will love these big, amazingly detailed models that are fun to assemble and beautiful to display.

ByMike Fazioli
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

Father’s Day shopping isn’t usually associated with LEGO models, but it makes perfect sense to give the dads in your life one of the big, beautiful LEGO sets. He probably loved building LEGO kits when he was a kid, and he probably loved helping his kids build LEGO kits when they were small, and he would definitely love a fun project like the 2,000-plus-piece LEGO Icons Concorde.

Suggested Reading

Wayfair's 4th of July Sale Is Here With Up To 70% Off Best Sellers
How to Watch Love Island UK Series 12 From Anywhere in the World
August Home Connect Wi-Fi Bridge, Now 12% Off

LEGO Father’s Day gift ideas | LEGO

Related Content

Calling All &#39;90s Kids, Blockbuster Is Back As a Board Game
10 Different Ways To Store (and Display) Your Vinyl Records

Just as there’s a LEGO set for every kid’s interest, there’s one for every kid-at-heart dad too. For the Formula 1 racing fans, check out this incredible 1,434-piece LEGO Tecnic McLaren Formula 1 race car. Or if you know a dad who was an OG Nintendo player, he’ll love this LEGO Mario Kart Mario & Standard Kart, which will also look great as a display piece. Think outside the box and hit LEGO for great Father’s Day gift ideas that the dad in your life will love.

📬 Sign up for Kinja Deals

Here's your one-stop shop for the best deals of the day. Sign up now for the free newsletter!