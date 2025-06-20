Logo
Upway Is Offering $100 Off Your First e-Bike Purchase When You Use Our Code

Get a new or certified pre-owned e-bike from big brands like Cannondale and have it shipped right to your door.

ByMike Fazioli
The top website for selling and buying e-bikes in the US has an offer you can’t refuse. Check out Upway’s huge inventory of brand new and certified pre-owned e-bikes from top brands like Cannondale and Specialized, and when you buy one for $1,000 or more and use the code UPWAYFAN at checkout, you’ll get $100 off your purchase. Upway’s mission to make e-bikes accessible to everyone means they’re already priced to sell even before this $100-off deal.

New and Certified Pre-Owned E-bikes | Save $100 | Upway | Code: UPWAYFAN

Upway already offers e-bikes from the biggest brands for up to 60% off retail, with free delivery for California residents, a one-year warranty, and 14-day returns as part of the perks. You can make appointments to test-ride bikes in person if you live in Los Angeles or New York City, and Upway also buys e-bikes if you’re looking to trade up. But this deal giving you $100 off an e-bike of $1,000 or more is for first-time buyers, and it runs all through the month of June. Just use the code UPWAYFAN when you check out to score your $100 off a new or certified pre-owned e-bike from Upway.

Shop now at Upway

