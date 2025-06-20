Samsung Is Giving Away a 4TB SSD With This 49" Odyssey G9 Monitor

When it comes to enhancing your gaming setup, the SAMSUNG 49-Inch Odyssey G9 Series QD-OLED G-Sync Compatible Curved Gaming Monitor is a premium choice. This state-of-the-art monitor is designed for those who crave an unparalleled gaming experience without compromising on quality or performance, and it’s over $660 off for a limited time. Plus, Samsung is throwing in a free 4TB 990 Pro SSD, so you can max out your new gaming setup.

One of the standout features of the SAMSUNG Odyssey G9 is the QD-OLED technology, delivering an expanded color spectrum and vibrant visuals that will elevate your gaming to unprecedented heights. With the Dual QHD resolution, every detail and texture come to life, offering a clarity level ideal for picking up those crucial in-game details.

Gamers know the significance of response time and refresh rate, and this monitor doesn't disappoint with an astonishing 0.03ms response time and a 240Hz refresh rate. These specs ensure you're always a step ahead of the competition, with HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort connections maintaining your gaming momentum without screen-tear interruptions.

Moreover, the SAMSUNG 49-Inch Odyssey G9 offers glare-free technology that significantly minimizes light interference, allowing for perfect blacks and color representation without unwanted distractions. The automatic brightness control ensures the monitor stays cool by adjusting brightness levels according to surface temperature, prolonging its lifespan and performance.

Finally, with smart home integration through SmartThings, the SAMSUNG 49-Inch Odyssey G9 provides a 3D Map View to manage your smart devices conveniently while saving energy. This all-in-one monitor is a noteworthy addition to any gaming setup, especially at its current discounted price. Don’t forget that free SSD that you get when you purchase. It’ll save you a ton when you inevitably need to upgrade your PC storage space.

