Give Your Home a Glow Up With Up To 40% Off Smart Lights at Govee

Amazing LED strip lights, TV backlights, corner and table lamps, and more are up to 40% of right now.

ByMike Fazioli and Brittany Vincent
Govee has been around only since 2017, but in that short time they’ve established themselves as the premier source for amazing and innovative smart light setups and devices that can instantly transform any room in your house, and even outdoor spaces. Dozens of these smart strip lights, floor and table lamps, TV backlights, gaming lights, and more are on sale at Govee right now, dropping their already great prices by as much as 40%.

Smart Light Deals | Up to 4o% off | Govee

Govee’s lighting solutions aren’t just static color displays. They’re amazingly interactive and customizable, with TV backlights that pulse and sync with the action the screen, lamps with built-in microphones that dance with the music, rope and string lights that can be controlled with voice commands or with the Govee Home app, and more. Turning any room inside your home or social space outside of it into a highly customizable and engrossing light show is easy with Govee’s smart lights, and now you can save up to 40% on your lighting project when you visit their Deals page.

Shop now at Govee

