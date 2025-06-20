Logo
Samsung Is Offering Up To $1,000 Off Their Newest Phones, Watches and More

Order the Galaxy Z Fold6 or Galaxy Z Flip6 phone now, and check out Samsung's other amazing offers during their Summer sales.

You can’t say Samsung doesn’t know how to properly celebrate the holidays. Samsung is celebrating this cyber week with huge deals on some of their best tech. Orders are now open for the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6 phones, and you can score up to $1,000 off when you trade in your old device! But that is merely the appetizer for what is turning out to be a huge sale on Samsung’s finest electronics offerings.

Order Galaxy Z Flip6 phone | Samsung

Order Galaxy Z Fold6 phone | Samsung

From now through the end of the week, there are massive deals available not just on the Z Flip6 and Z Fold6 phones, but also the Galaxy Ring, Watch Ultra, Watch7, Buds3, and Buds3 Pro.

Start with the big ones: Buy the brand-new Fold6 and get up to $1,000 off in enhanced trade-in credit, a free storage upgrade, and additional deals on headphones, watches and more when you bundle. For the Flip6 Samsung is offering up to $700 in enhanced trade-in credit, plus over 60% a VIP Advantage Membership.

There are also huge trade-in offers and bonuses on the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Watch 7. For the Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro Samsung is offering up to $125 in enhanced trade-in credit.

The brand-new Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6 phones are the stars of the show, but don’t miss out on the rest of this great sale from Samsung.

Shop now at Samsung

